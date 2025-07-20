JBL Compares Goldberg To This Legendary WWE Tag Team

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently hung up his boots for good after a clash with Gunther during "Saturday Night's Main Event." At the same time, Goldberg has been largely criticized by multiple online fans over the past few years, but once upon a time, he was the biggest thing in wrestling, and according to JBL, a single star akin to both original members of the Legion of Doom.

During an episode of "Something To Wrestle," JBL commented on opinions regarding how Goldberg essentially was the "Mike Tyson" of WCW based on his booking and positioning. While he agreed, he noted that a better comparison was available.

"The Road Warriors, when they came in, they wanted them to be heels. And they just destroyed people," the veteran recalled. "People talk about the Road Warrior Pop and it kinda became a joke later, but that thing was legit! Man, the Road Warriors in the 80s? They were absolutely untouchable!"

JBL then further recalled that the Road Warriors were often put against mundane-looking tag teams, but despite this, fans still wanted to see them absolutely demolish their opponents.

"That's what it was with Goldberg. They had such a deep roster they could feed him so many people," he explained. "But man, when he got over, that was one of the things they created. People really hit WCW hard about 'Oh, they never created their own stars.' Bulls**t! I mean, Goldberg was as big a star as there ever was in the world, and that's in a world that had Stone Cold and The Rock in it."

