Drew McIntyre Recommends Cheeky Name Change For WWE Success

A menace in the ring, on the mic, and on social media, Drew McIntyre is ruthless when it comes to speaking his mind. The former WWE Champion has celebrated his boredom at work, and has gone as far as mocking a celebrity's appendage on national television. While joining "The Pin Down" with Sports Illustrated, McIntyre commented on wrestling families and getting immediate recognition from their name.

"I couldn't really care less what your last name is. My journey is very different from basically anybody's ever; I came from Scotland, was the first ever Scottish person signed directly from Scotland to WWE, a country of five million people, and I've had such a unique journey, a lot of ups and downs on the way. You know, the longtime fans out there who know everything I've been through and had to fight for everything I've got," McIntyre said.

McIntyre wrestled for six years on the European independent circuit before signing with WWE at 22-years-old, debuting on "WWE SmackDown" in October 2007. McIntyre became truly noticed by fans in September 2009 when he was endorsed by Mr. McMahon as "The Chosen One." McIntyre's release from WWE in 2014 may have been the best thing to happen to him as "The Scottish Warrior" reinvented himself into the gladiator he is today. McIntyre would reveal a secret he learned along his journey that he shares within the locker room.

"In today's day and age, it's lucky I'm as good as I am or I might get lost in the shuffle 'cause I suggest to a lot of talent backstage when they're asking for advice, maybe change your last name to 'Fatu' or something, you might get more opportunities," McIntyre callously remarked.

