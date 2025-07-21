Nikki Bella Describes Being In WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer's Devil's Kiss

Signature moves now become noticed more than ever because of social media. Non-wrestling fans have come to learn of the RKO, Sweet Chin Music, and the Swanton Bomb from viral videos rather meant to give tribute to the wrestling stars or that did so incidentally. Stephanie Vaquer's Devil's Kiss has captured the attention of millions of people, fans or not. WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was asked on last week's "Raw Recap" about almost being victim to the Devil's Kiss in the Battle Royal at Evolution.

"It's crazy, the feeling the minute she jumps from behind you and locks you in you're like, 'Oh my gosh,' it's like getting caught in a web and you're like, 'I can't get out,' and yeah I thought that was it," Bella said. "She came on our podcast ('The Nikki & Brie Show') and my sister manifested this because Brie said to her, 'Oh, I hope one day you put the Devil's Kiss on Nikki,' so I was like, 'Thanks Brie for manifesting that,'... That was crazy."

The Devil's Kiss attempt was broken up by Chelsea Green which confused Bella because of the tension between them right now, but will not resent the help as it could have been differences between Green and Vaquer. The Devil's Kiss did not entirely get over by itself, as some credit is owed to "WWE NXT" commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T for his passionate reactions to Ms. Vaquer's maneuver.

Despite almost becoming the latest victim to the Devil's Kiss, Vaquer's assistance to Nikki Bella last week on "WWE Raw" helping fight off Green, Alba Fyre, and Piper Niven has put the former NXT Women's Champion and Bella further in deep with the She-cret Service.

