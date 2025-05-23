Booker T On How His Wife, Sharmell, Feels About Some Of His WWE NXT Commentary

In the ring, Booker T is a six-time world champion. Behind the "WWE NXT" announce desk, he's become known for his lively reactions, which often come in the form of ad libs. On the "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker addressed his ad libs, particularly those in relation to female talents, which some fans have interpreted as flirtation. He also took note of how his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sharmell feels about them.

"Everybody knows me. Everybody knows [my wife] Sharmell. We've been together 20 glorious years. I don't know many wrestlers that have made a milestone like that. We in for the long haul, until the end. Nothing would make me do anything to make Sharmell feel a certain way," Booker said. "Sharmell knows what I'm doing, I'm entertaining. When Sexyy Red came in, I'm on board, I'm all in."

One of the most notable elicitors of Booker's ad-libbing is NXT Women's Champion Stephanie Vaquer, who uses rear leg triangle head slams as a signature move. This move has become somewhat synonymous with Booker as well, specifically due to his vocal reactions to him. Currently, Booker serves as an "NXT" commentator alongside Vic Joseph and Corey Graves.

"I'm having fun," he said. "The thing is I'm going to keep having fun because I think that's what that's what wrestling is. It's about having fun, and when you stop having fun watching wrestling, because I've watched it my whole life, when that goes away, we got a problem. So I'm gonna keep pumping Stephanie Vaquer up."

