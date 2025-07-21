Why WWE HOFer Mark Henry Calls AEW All In 2025 Visit 'A Family Reunion'

Between 2021 and 2024, Mark Henry was signed to AEW where he was both a commentator on "AEW Rampage" as well as a backstage coach. But in 2024, Henry announced that he'd opted to not re-sign with the promotion, expressing that he was proud of his time there and had a great experience, but that he'd be focusing on other projects instead. However, he recently returned during AEW All In 2025.

"It was like a family reunion when I went back there, like, you know — things didn't work out the way they should've, but I talked to so many people [who] came up and said, 'Man, I miss you,'" Henry said during "Busted Open Radio." "It was some emotional moments... (...) Tony Khan could've said, 'Nah, to hell with him, I don't want him here!' No, he okayed it, he said, 'Nah, nah, it'd be cool to have Mark here.' So, I have no ill will against anybody there." The veteran further claimed that he's still very close to many people in AEW, and considers many of them to be his adoptive children.

Henry then praised the show itself as well as the crowd in attendance. "It was just so loud and the people got with everything!" he added, noting that the matches lived up to the hype in the pay-per-view too. Henry then said that he attended Evolution 2025 the same weekend, but refused to compare the two events. "I love wrestling so much that, man, if they had the Snail Wrestling Alliance, I would be covering the Snail Wrestling!"

