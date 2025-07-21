AEW-ROH Star Reportedly 'Banged Up' After Recent Show

AEW All In 2025 weekend was an outright festival of wrestling, with many from ROH working double duty between the big event and ROH's Supercard of Honor event the night prior. One star who went above and beyond during All In weekend was ROH World Champion Bandido, who first wrestled a widely-praised match against Konosuke Takeshita at Supercard of Honor and then took part in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match the next night. After that, Bandido wrestled on "Dynamite," "Collision," and then traveled to Mexico, where he competed in two matches on July 18 and 19. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," the schedule is taking a toll on the ROH Champion.

"Bandido, I've heard, is kinda banged up, but everything he did looked great," Dave Meltzer said, recounting the CMLL event. It does not appear Bandido is taking any time off, based on his current clip, and Meltzer does not make it clear what the nature of Bandido's issues are.

Bandido is currently embroiled in a situation with CMLL star Mistico. Mistico earned a pin on the ROH Champion back in June, but now the two men teamed together in Bandido's two-night stint in Mexico, teaming with Atlantis Jr. on the 18th to defeat Barboza, Difunto, and Zandokan Jr., and then on the 19th, they teamed together to defeat Volador Jr., and Bandido's fellow AEW star, The Beast Mortos. The year has been a triumphant return for Bandido, who returned from a lengthy injury in December, then immediately suffered another injury that kept him out a few more weeks, and went on to defeat Chris Jericho for the ROH Title in April at AEW Dynasty.