AEW Star Bandido Confirms Injury Following Return At ROH Final Battle

Following a year and a half on the shelf due to an injury, AEW star Bandido made his return to the promotion over the weekend, confronting Chris Jericho and the Learning Tree at ROH Final Battle. Unfortunately, the wrestler suffered a concussion almost immediately upon hitting the ring, with Bandido confirming the injury on Instagram.

"What a weekend!" Bandido wrote. "All I can do is thank God for allowing me to wake up another day after all that has happened! The blow was in a delicate area of my head, now just to wait till there is no brain inflammation."

Bandido thanked his fans for their support following the injury and admitted that he was frustrated with the situation. The wrestler said that the "hardest battle" of his life lies ahead as he fights once again to get back in the ring. Finally, Bandido finished by paraphrasing fictional boxer Rocky Balboa, pushing the importance of getting back up anytime life knocks you down.

A report posted to F4WOnline stated that Bandido suffered a concussion during Friday's PPV, while also confirming the obvious — that Bandido and Jericho were scheduled for a feud prior to the injury. Bandido's AEW debut in 2023 actually came against Jericho, with the two wrestling a match on "AEW Dynamite" over the ROH World Championship.

As of today, Bandido has not competed in a match since June 2023, when he suffered a broken wrist while wrestling Konosuke Takeshita on "AEW Rampage." As with any concussion, the amount of time Bandido misses depends entirely on the severity of his injury and how quickly his brain heals. The Wrestling Inc. team wishes Bandido the best in his recovery.