Former WWE-WCW Star Buff Bagwell Discusses Phantom Limb Syndrome From Leg Amputation

WCW veteran Marcus "Buff" Bagwell recently underwent an above-the-knee amputation of his right leg after years of surgeries to treat the damage it suffered in 2020, when the veteran passed out behind the wheel of his car and drove into the side of a public toilet. Bagwell recently appeared on the "Busted Open Radio" podcast, where he shared the details with listeners and opened up about his "phantom limb" experience.

"I can wiggle my toes, but I look down and there's no toes... It's like, it's bizarre, man! It ain't phantom pain; it's just phantom feelings, you know?" Bagwell said. The veteran has also shared how he's been watching videos of amputees overcoming their disability and walking and running regularly with prostheses, which has helped, but still left him with uncertainty. "I know I made the right decision, a hundred percent, but you know, I don't know what the future holds."

Bagwell has yet to start working with a prosthesis, so he can't confidently say he'll end up being as agile with it as the people in the videos he watches.

"It's not believable enough for me, so that's one part that scares me and [causes] doubts," he admitted. Despite his doubts, Bagwell does see a silver lining to his amputation: his sobriety.

"I believe this injury was the best thing that could've happened," he explained. "I believe that I have had the happiest three years of my life, out of fifty-five years, and I've lost a leg, and I'd still had the best three years of my life."

Bagwell even admits he would rather be in his current predicament than back in WCW, as sobriety is more important than anything.

