WWE-WCW Vet Buff Bagwell Had To Have Leg Amputated

Wrestling veteran and WCW legend Marcus "Buff" Bagwell recently underwent surgery to have his leg amputated above the knee after years of complications from a 2020 car accident. Bagwell took to his YouTube channel to make the announcement on Friday. He posted a vlog recorded alongside his fiancée and said the video was recorded about 12 hours before they needed to be at the hospital, and his surgery was scheduled for Friday morning. Bagwell appeared to be in good spirits and accepting of the fact he would be losing his limb.

Former wrestler Maven Huffman accompanied Bagwell to the hospital and revealed the emotion moments after the surgery on his own YouTube channel. In the video, Huffman showed a recovering Bagwell, with his right thigh bandaged post-amputation. The video shows Bagwell awake and chatting with Huffman, where he even tells him he can feel his calf despite it no longer being there.

In his own vlog prior to the surgery, Bagwell outlined how numerous surgeries and attempts to save his leg following the 2020 car accident had let to the above-the-knee amputation. In the initial accident, which occurred in Cobb County, Georgia, Bagwell suffered broken ribs, a broken right hip, a broken left socket bone, a torn right groin muscle, and more.

Back in March, Bagwell told Marty Jannetty he was having issues with his shoulder and needed a complete shoulder replacement. Despite battling demons in the past that included a relapse after the car accident, Bagwell has multiple years of sobriety under his belt, thanks to the help of Diamond Dallas Page.