WWE Hall Of Famer Lex Luger On How WCW Locker Room Viewed Sting Rappelling

Sting's WCW run was iconic for many reasons— from title runs to memorable feuds— but the veteran's entrance from the rafters was always something that both had fans in awe and often intimidated his opponents. However, behind the scenes, Sting put his life on the line every time he entered the arena that way, and according to his good friend Lex Luger, even the locker room was anxious about it.

"Back then, it was new in the business," Luger explained during an episode of "Lex Expressed," but added that, at the very least, WCW had a legitimate stuntman backstage who always made sure that Sting was secure before going out every night. "Worked on a bunch of movies; he was a real professional. So, we all had confidence in him." However, Luger admitted that Owen Hart's fatal accident naturally put everyone on edge about doing anything similar, but they still remained confident in their stuntman.

"There was a danger element; so, yeah, there was concern, but at the time—looking back—we had a lot of confidence in the guy who was working with Sting," Luger asserted, but added that he was always afraid of heights and was glad he was never the one who had to descend from the rafters or asked to work with Sting in that capacity. Since 'The Icon' is retired, his AEW protégé Darby Allin seems to have taken on the rappelling element from his mentor's gimmick, after the former TNT Champion entered AEW All In: Texas from the rafters.

