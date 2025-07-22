Mark Henry Tries To Unravel Enigmatic John Cena-Cody Rhodes WWE SmackDown Segment

John Cena and Cody Rhodes are set to clash one more time at the next WWE Premium Live Event, SummerSlam, for the Universal WWE Championship after the "American Nightmare" forced the champion to sign the title contract. However, during the promo segment before things got heated, Cena made a few interesting remarks that wrestling veteran Mark Henry believes allude to another player in the feud.

"I hope and pray that John Cena gives more where Cody gave him, right there at the end of the show, and I don't think that's enough – and who is we? John was saying 'We' talked?" Henry pointed out during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," adding that Adam Pearce seemed confused by what the champion was saying. "Obviously, Adam Pearce is not in the 'we' team! He kinda looked down at Cody, and Cody was so bewildered and taken back, he couldn't even look at Adam Pearce and ask him, 'Is this right? Is this true?' He didn't even say anything to John!"

Henry further described the moment as a 'kick below the belt' to Rhodes, before going on to explain that this is simply an element of the 'entertainment' part of sports entertainment. He also noted how Cena seemed to be exhausted and tired as well. "He said, 'I'm exhausted. I'm tired. I've been acting. I'm, emotionally, just drawn away from this match, and I talked to the powers that be, and we,' his 'We' now decided that it would be best that he not show up for SummerSlam. Not acceptable," the veteran expressed.

