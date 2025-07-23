WWE HOFer Advises Jacy Jayne In Surprise NXT Appearance

"WWE NXT" was on the road this week and live from Houston, Texas, and one notable Texan made a scheduled appearance, but another popped up backstage as a surprise. WWE Hall of Famer, and wife of The Undertaker, Michelle McCool, made an unannounced appearance Tuesday night to offer some advice to NXT Women's Champion and new TNA Knockouts Champion Jacy Jayne.

In the backstage segment, Jayne asked Fatal Influence stablemates Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx who was going to face Jaida Parker and who was going to face Lash Legend after the women confronted Jayne for her titles in the ring earlier in the night. McCool slid into frame and said she saw what happened earlier in the night and said she felt like Nyx should take on Parker and Henley should face Legend.

The dissension between the women continued with Henley questioning why Nyx wanted to face Parker. Jayne agreed with McCool, citing the fact she's a Hall of Famer, and said that Henley is better than Nyx. McCool said she was glad they figured it out, and Jayne said she would make things official with "NXT" General Manager Ava.

McCool's appearance came after Undertaker ran down TNA Champion Trick Williams and hit him with a chokeslam. Williams had been badmouthing Undertaker's "WWE LFG: Legends & Future Greats" team members last week.