NJPW And AEW Star Gabe Kidd Injured, Pulled From G1 Climax Match

Injuries are common in professional wrestling, but that does not make them any less upsetting. Reports have surfaced that Gabe Kidd, known for his work in NJPW and AEW, has been pulled from the G1 Climax after sustaining an injury, and is expected to be absent from future professional wrestling events for the foreseeable future.

NJPW took to their official website to announce Kidd's injury. According to the promotion, Kidd suffered an injury to his right knee on the first day of this year's G1 Climax on Saturday, July 19. Kidd has not been cleared to compete since, and his match against Shingo Takagi will be canceled due to Kidd's injury. The match's cancellation will be counted as a forfeit, and Takagi is expected to earn two points in the tournament standings as a result. Kidd is now expected to miss the tournament's next event in Nagaoka, which is scheduled for Wednesday, July 23.

The nature of Kidd's injury is unclear, and any timelines regarding his recovery and in-ring return has yet to be released. Kidd currently has zero points on the G1 Climax tournament, having lost to Konosuke Takeshita on July 19 (whether Kidd sustained his injury before, during, or after his match with Takeshita is unclear). While Kidd has had poor luck in this year's tournament, he has been performing well in NJPW overall, as he is the current IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion. NJPW has so far not announced any intention of vacating Kidd's title.

Over in AEW, Kidd has been booked sporadically, most likely due to his busy NJPW schedule. Kidd's last AEW match saw him team with the Death Riders at All In, where he, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta failed to win the AEW World Trios Titles from The Opps. AEW has yet to comment on Kidd's condition.