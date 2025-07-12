Opps Retain AEW World Trios Titles But Death Riders Take Out Samoa Joe At All In 2025

In the opening match of AEW All In Texas, The Opps defeated the Death Riders to retain the AEW World Trios Titles after Samoa Joe hit a Muscle Buster on Wheeler Yuta to pickup the win. Following the match, the Death Riders unleashed a vicious attack on The Opps, with Yuta pummelling Powerhouse Hobbs with a steel chair on the outside, while Castagnoli and Gabe Kidd brutalized Joe and Katsuyori Shibata in the ring. However, things would only get worse for the "King Of Television" after being left alone in the squared circle.

As Joe remained still on the canvas, Castagnoli placed a steel chair around his neck and delivered a thunderous stomp, leaving the former AEW World Champion lifeless. After the Death Riders departed from the ring, AEW's medical team quickly tended to Joe, who would need to be stretchered out of the arena. With the Death Riders looking to help Jon Moxley retain the AEW World Title later in the show, they ensured that Joe would be nowhere near to aid "Hangman" Adam Page in his quest for the championship.

Despite having been ambushed after the match, The Opps impressed in their victory over the Death Riders, with all three men putting their explosive power on display. Hobbs reversing the Doomsday Device into a powerslam stood out as one of the best spots of the match, with Joe and Shibata also delivering hard-hitting chops throughout the entire contest. The Opps are just two weeks away from eclipsing 100 days as AEW World Trios Champions, but with Joe sidelined for the foreseeable future, it remains to be seen when Shibata and Hobbs will reunite with their tag team partner.