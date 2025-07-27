The WCW Debut Fans Booed Sent It To The Top

When Bill Goldberg arrived on the scene in WCW in the late 1990s, he quickly became one of the company's most popular stars due to his brute strength, explosive move-set, and his 173-0 undefeated streak. However, Goldberg's success can make it easy to forget that he was booed during his debut for WCW in 1997, particularly because the promotion introduced him as a nobody on television.

After having appeared on several house shows and tapings of "WCW Saturday Night" in the summer of 1997, Goldberg would make his debut on "WCW Nitro" on September 22 that year against Hugh Morrus in a three-minute match. Though Goldberg appeared to be in great shape and was much more powerful than Morrus, his victory was considered an upset, with the commentary team being stunned when the former football player got the three count. Additionally, the broadcast desk featured Tony Schiavone and Mike Tenay that night, who were known for their extensive wrestling knowledge, but even they were unaware of Goldberg's background, stating they knew nothing about WCW's newest recruit.

Following his first singles win, Goldberg was booed out of the building by the audience, but it wouldn't stop WCW from presenting him as their next top star, with fans eventually noticing the company's efforts to push the four-time world champion. Just 10 months after his debut, Goldberg would capture the WCW World Heavyweight Championship from Hulk Hogan at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta, which was featured on one of the most prolific episodes in "Nitro" history. Goldberg would hold on to the title for 174 days before dropping it to Kevin Nash at Starrcade 1998, which put an end to his undefeated streak.