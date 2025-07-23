Marshall Von Erich On AEW All In 2025: 'Texas Is Just So Pro Wrestling'

This year's AEW All In took place in Texas and finally allowed the American audience to attend the event live in their home country, marking a massive milestone for several Texas-native AEW stars to compete in their hometown. Third-generation wrestler Marshall Von Erich was one of the competitors who had the privilege of competing in his hometown. During an episode of "The Claw Pod," he reflected on the experience.

"How could you not?" Marshall said when asked whether All In could take place in Texas again next year. "I mean, Texas is just so pro-wrestling, you know, receptive...The people, like, the crowds, are always there in Texas!" Marshall then recalled ROH doing a show at the American Airlines Center and how the show was sold out. "Texas loves wrestling. They love wrestling, and I feel like AEW — I would love if AEW came back next year in Dallas."

Marshall's brother Ross then chimed in, adding that he can at the very least see AEW doing big shows or pay-per-views in Texas after All In: Texas's success. "Maybe not at Globe Life, but, you know, there's other big stadiums all around Texas," Ross noted. Marshall further added that he now knows AEW President Tony Khan and is aware that he also loves Texas. "What's cool, too, man, is Tony did make a lot of promises for this pay-per-view," Marshall recalled. "Everybody had incredible, incredible matches and gruesome matches. And then the huge shock...but Dustin? TNT title? That freaked me out! Truly took me by surprise!"

