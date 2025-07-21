Tony Khan Calls AEW All In 2025 'A Big Success Story'

Tony Khan has discussed the success of this year's AEW All In and how it was one of the most important events in AEW history.

AEW All In took place at Globe Life Field in Texas and drew the largest crowd in North America in AEW history. While speaking on "Q101," Khan explained why it was a special night for him and AEW.

"AEW All in Texas, most importantly, is the best show we've ever done for the quality of the wrestling and the fans excitement about where we are right now. It's the best place we've ever been," he said. "So, it's very exciting. It's the biggest crowd we've ever had here in North America. It was one of the biggest gates and biggest crowds in the history of AEW and the biggest we've ever had outside of London's Wembley Stadium. AEW All In continues to be our marquee event in a company that has many great marquee events. This is like the king of kings, and I'm very, very excited about what we've accomplished. It was fantastic."

Khan touted the massive crowd at Globe Life Field, along with strong viewership on Amazon Prime, to claim that AEW All In was a major success for the promotion.

"So, our Amazon sales were through the roof, and I expect the cable and satellite will be. So, AEW All In, in terms of a live event, a pay-per-view, it was a big success story, but also just the best wrestling show we could have put on," Khan added.

All In was an eight-hour show, and Khan drew parallels between the show and music festivals like Lollapalooza, which also have long days. He added that the show wouldn't have gone so long if it ran through the night. Khan continued by stating that he loved the pacing of the show and it was his favorite show yet.