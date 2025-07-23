WWE Star R-Truth Assesses John Cena's Place In Pro Wrestling

R-Truth might be "driving now" in what will likely be his final run before officially retiring from pro wrestling, but the veteran still seems to have a lot of respect for John Cena despite feuding with him and clashing with him twice this year already. During an interview with "The Toronto Sun," Truth commented on Cena's legacy and his importance to the industry.

"John means a lot to professional wrestling. John is like one of the... John's one of the founding cornerstone pieces in professional wrestling," Truth explained. "Not only his accolades he's already achieved, but the aura around him, man, his celebrity status, his creative skills, he's willing to, like, reach back [and] teach a lot of the guys in the locker rooms." Truth then admitted that he was one of the guys, back in the day, who witnessed Cena giving back to the locker room and again described him as a cornerstone of the professional wrestling industry.

"If you talk about that, mind you, those heads, those cornerstones? John Cena's head should be up there as well; the Mount Rushmore? His head should be up there," Truth added. However, when asked about the rivalry between the two of them, he claimed it isn't over. "He got to turn back who he was! He hurt people's heart! You just asked me the good stuff about people. He betrayed people, dog," Truth added. "He's not the John Cena that we fell in love with; you know what I'm saying?"

While he had a lot to criticize about Cena, Truth maintained that, deep down, Cena is humble and gives back more than people know.

