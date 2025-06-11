Booker T Addresses R-Truth's Character Shift To Ron Killings On WWE Raw

This past weekend at Money In The Bank, R-Truth shocked the wrestling world when he returned during the main event of the show, striking John Cena with the Undisputed WWE Championship to help Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso win their tag team match. Truth appearing came as a surprise to many after he revealed on social media last week that he would be released from WWE once his contract expired. However, after fan outrage and WWE's own talent voicing their displeasure over Truth's release, he reportedly signed a new deal with the company and will now be going by his real name, Ron Killings, going forward. To usher in a more serious version of himself, Killings appeared on "WWE Raw" this past Monday where he surprisingly cut off his hair and stated that "The Truth" set him free. Following the segment, "WWE NXT" commentator Booker T provided his thoughts on Killings' character shift, claiming he's worthy of a world title run.

"We might see a totally different guy perhaps, and almost like Mick Foley and Mankind and you know Dude Love, let's see what Ron Killings brings to the table ... I see Ron Killings winning the World Heavyweight Championship." Booker stated on "Hall of Fame." "It would shake up the whole world man and it'll be the biggest thing since perhaps putting a title on Mick Foley."

Following Money In The Bank, Booker T explained that he's thrilled to see Killings return to WWE, but is confident that the former United States Champion would've quickly been signed elsewhere if the company chose not to bring him back.

