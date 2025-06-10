Booker T Reacts To R-Truth's Return At WWE Money In The Bank 2025

Following his return at WWE Money in the Bank, R-Truth (AKA Ron Killings) cut a promo during last night's "WWE Raw" making it clear that things are going to be different this time around as he presents a more serious version of himself. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame," WWE's Booker T shared his reaction to Truth's return after it initially looked as though the wrestler was departing.

"Pros and cons, you know what I mean? [As] opposed to being one of those guys who says, 'Man, I'm just glad he's back,'" Booker said. "And the thing is, if he wasn't back in WWE, he'd be somewhere. He'd be working."

Booker then shared his belief that Truth's previous impending departure was legitimate, but it seems as though the company decided to make it into a storyline after seeing the reaction to the news. While it may not have been purposeful, WWE deciding to let Killings go led to him being allowed to unleash the latest version of his character.

While he's happy for Killings, Booker went on to state that he also understands the company's perspective, and shared his belief that professional wrestling is a "young man's [and] young woman's business." Based on how TKO operates, Booker said he won't be surprised if he eventually receives a call informing him that the company would like to move on, but all he asks is to be told ahead of time.

"Somebody at my age — if they're not thinking about a phone call coming at some point in time, they're delusional," Booker continued.

