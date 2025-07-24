AEW All In World Title Rematch Set For Dynamite Next Week After Hangman Page Challenge

"Hangman" Adam Page's first defense of the AEW World Championship will come in a rematch against Jon Moxley during next week's "AEW Dynamite."

Page defeated Wheeler Yuta in singles action to begin Wednesday's show, battering him bloody with the chain he used to submit Moxley at All In Texas and win the title, and making the point that no one would come to the young Death Rider's aid. However, the main event of the show saw his fellow Death Rider, Claudio Castagnoli, in action against Mark Briscoe, and he would likewise suffer a defeat to precipitate the closing angle; Briscoe beat Castagnoli, only to then get blindsided by Marina Shafir, Moxley, and a bandaged Yuta.

Hangman Adam Page and @JonMoxley NEXT WEEK with EVERYONE banned from ringside! Watch #AEWDynamite presented by #SharkWeek LIVE on TBS & HBO Max pic.twitter.com/jUgYyT5z8X — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 24, 2025

Moxley called out Page, prompting the champion to emerge and confront the group, telling Moxley he was wrong for believing he didn't have what it took the world title. But he offered to put the title on the line for a rematch during next week's show, on the condition that everyone is banned from ringside for the entirety of the bout. That of course removes the Death Riders from the situation, as well as the litany of allies Page had by his side when he did take the championship, as well as the looming threat of MJF and his cash-in contract.