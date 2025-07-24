Dave Meltzer Assesses Prospects For TNA's Tessa Blanchard In Mexican Promotions

After being accused of bullying and the use of a racial slur in a locker room, Tessa Blanchard spent several years bouncing from promotion to promotion. That included Blanchard spending some time wrestling in Mexico, and according to a report from Dave Meltzer on "Wrestling Observer Radio," she may be poised for a return. However, it's not yet clear which of the two major companies she'd be working for.

"There's a lot of thoughts of maybe Tessa in AAA, which, if she does it, would ruin any chance of her going back to CMLL if this thing doesn't work out," Meltzer said. "The door is open for her to return there but if she goes to AAA — that door, I can't say 100% that it would be shut, but there's a good chance it would be."

Meltzer noted that Blanchard can be seen in the crowd at CMLL shows on occasion to support her boyfriend, Esfinge. Blanchard previously wrestled for the promotion on a full-time basis in 2023 and 2024.

The relationship between CMLL and AAA is one of bitter rivalry; the two promotions have been at odds since Antonio Peña left CMLL to help create AAA in 1992. Outside of Mexico, there are strict rules about not letting talent from the two competing companies work together. The companies will sometimes even ban their wrestlers from taking part in a show if it becomes apparent that a worker from the rival promotion is going to be somewhere on the card.

Blanchard is currently under contract to TNA, which has a working agreement with WWE. Now that WWE is the majority owner of AAA, the path has been cleared for the three promotions to continue working together. With connections to both CMLL and AAA, it seems that Blanchard will be able to choose her destination if she decides to return to lucha libre.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.