Former WWE Women's Tag Champ Kacy Catanzaro (Fka Katana Chance) Announces Engagement

Kacy Catanzaro, formerly known as Katana Chance in WWE, has officially announced her engagement to her partner of two years, Naoufal Abouelhouda.

Catanzaro took the social media to share the exciting news, where she posted photos with her new fiancé proposing at the beach, and a screenshot of her dog on facetime learning about the engagement.

"Cheers to forever. I SAID YES. Yes today, Yes tomorrow, Yes ALWAYS." @naoufal_a

Catanzaro was released from WWE this past May during a round of talent cuts following WrestleMania 41. She was under contract with the company for seven years, debuting for "WWE NXT" in 2018 and eventually making her way to the main roster in 2023. During the height of her WWE run, Catanzaro held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships for 186 days alongside Kayden Carter, and would later go on to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

Catanzaro's soon to be husband also has an athletic background of his own, as he's currently an active trainer while being an associate at a business consultancy firm. Abouelhouda also graduated with his Bachelor's in Integrated Business from the University of Central Florida.

Catanzaro hasn't stepped inside the squared circle since being released from WWE, as she will likely be focused on wedding plans and starting a new life with Abouelhouda for the foreseeable future.