Jim Ross Calls These AEW Stars Together A 'Can't-Miss Team'

Earlier this month at AEW All In Texas, Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland defeated The Young Bucks in tag team action, officially stripping Matt and Nick Jackson of their EVP titles. Despite their impressive victory, it remains to be seen if Ospreay and Strickland will continue to fight alongside each other going forward, or if they will return to singles competition. That being said, AEW commentator Jim Ross recently explained on "Grilling JR" that he hopes Ospreay and Strickland continue to stick together going forward, and believes they are a must-watch duo.

"It's a matter of attitude and positioning and a lot of other variables that go into the equation of making somebody be perceived as a star and Swerve is there and so is Ospreay. I mean both those guys have different styles but they're both players and so happy for both those guys, they did a good job," Ross said. "Swerve and Ospreay to me was a cannot miss team. I don't see how they could have failed unless they just phoned it in and they sure as hell are not going to phone anything in."

When asked if Strickland was one of the most misunderstood wrestlers by WWE in recent years, Ross stated that he always had star power, and is glad he was finally recognized for his talents in AEW.

"It's obvious at the end of the day that Swerve was a player and he deserved an opportunity and the respect that top players get. He certainly has earned that and I'm a big fan of Swerve Strickland. I'm a big fan of Ospreay."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Grilling JR" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.