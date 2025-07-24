WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Has Tearful Reaction To Hulk Hogan's Death

Reactions continue to pour in from the wrestling community and beyond in the hours following the death of arguably the most well-known professional wrestler of all time, Hulk Hogan. The latest to comment was a contemporary of Hogan's and one of the few performers who has a claim to sit next to him on pro wrestling's Mount Rushmore, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Flair became emotional speaking to "TMZ" about his relationship with Hogan.

"People tried to portray us as enemies, but we were actually very close friends. We kept up with each other on a regular basis. I just talked to Jimmy Hart yesterday, and he was fine. To have this happen is just horrible."

Despite their on-screen rivalry and competing legacies, Flair and Hogan shared a deep mutual respect. From sold-out arenas in the '80s and '90s to appearances together at fan conventions decades later, the two icons remained connected through their unique place in wrestling history. Their friendship was one of shared experience, forged through years of life on the road and the pressures of being at the top of the industry.

"We were always friends. I'd probably be remiss to say that I was jealous of him, because he was making so much more money than me, it had nothing to do with him. But I never had beef with him, never, I loved him. Everywhere we went, we drew money. We had a connection and ever since then, ... I've kept up with him, I've been out to his bar to do karaoke. Everyone wants to take a shot at Hulk, but he doesn't deserve it, everyone makes mistakes."

While several controversies surround Terry Bollea the man, the persona of Hulk Hogan will live forever as the first true global megastar in the history of professional wrestling. The wrestling world continues to react to Hogan's untimely passing.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "TMZ" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.