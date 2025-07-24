Wrestling World Reacts To Death Of WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan
Terry Bollea, also known as Hulk Hogan, one of the most important and controversial people in the history of professional wrestling, reportedly died today at the age of 71, and figures from around the industry have begun sharing their thoughts on social media.
Minutes after the news broke, Hogan's friend and former in-ring rival Ric Flair posted a statement to X, stating that he was "absolutely shocked" to hear about Hogan's death. Flair said Hogan had been by his side since they started in the industry, complimenting his athleticism and the value of his friendship.
"He was always there for me even when I didn't ask for him to be," Flair wrote. "He was one of the first to visit me when I was in the hospital with a 2% chance of living, and he prayed by my bedside. Hulk also lent me money when Reid was sick. Hulkster, no one will ever compare to you! Rest in peace my friend!"
Flair's daughter, WWE star Charlotte Flair, also shared her condolences for Hogan's family. Charlotte confirmed that Hogan was there during Flair's health scare in 2017, and she stated that her heart breaks for Hogan's children, Nick and Brooke.
Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Chief Content Officer of WWE, shared a statement to his X account commending Hogan for his impact on wrestling.
WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring ... and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry "Hulk Hogan" Bollea.
He was the archetype of what it meant to be a "Superstar" – a global sensation that inspired millions to work... pic.twitter.com/wXpgFvAhHA
— Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025
Ed Leslie (AKA Brutus Beefcake), a former close friend of Hogan who became estranged with him over the years, shared several photos of the two together in the 1980s and 1990s.
"Through the good times and the bad, I always loved my brother Terry!" said Leslie. " I am devastated by the loss of my friend, I only wish we had time to mend our broken friendship before his passing. Until I see you Brother, in the big squared circle in the sky! I love you."
Current and former WWE stars pay tribute to Hulk Hogan
"The wrestling world has lost a true legend," wrote The Undertaker. "His contributions to our business are immeasurable and for that I am appreciative. Thank you, Hulk Hogan."
Posting a clip of himself imitating Hogan as they appear onscreen together, Kane (AKA Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs) shared his admiration for Hogan and admitted to practicing the impersonation of the wrestler growing up. "Hulk Hogan was a true legend," Jacobs said. "I was fortunate to work with him a couple of times, including this memorable one."
The Miz (AKA Mike Mizanin) emphasized the effect that Hogan's words had on him as a child, stating that he ate his vitamins and said his prayers because of the late WWE star. "The voice, flexing, charisma, he made you want to be bold, loud, confident," Miz said. "RIP, Hulk Hogan."
Former WWE star Matt Hardy wrote that he enjoyed his experiences working with Hogan in the past, and called him the first mainstream star of pro wrestling. Others, such as Kurt Angle and Matt Cardona, cited Hogan as a foundational figure in their decision to become a pro wrestler.
Meanwhile, as he usually does on social media, John Cena reacted by posting an image to his Instagram. Today, it featured Hogan facing off against Andre the Giant in one of wrestling's most iconic moments.
Members of the wrestling industry pay their respects to Hulk Hogan
For much of his career, Sting was closely associated with Hogan; the two were rivals in WCW and later became allies in TNA. Writing on X, Sting called Hogan "the greatest of all," thanking him for everything he did, calling him a friend, and saying he would miss him.
Tony Schiavone, who worked with Hogan during their WCW days, acknowledged that people might have their own opinions on Hogan as a person, but said it was impossible to deny that he had a massive impact on the industry. Still, Schiavone did note that he considered Hogan a coworker but not a friend. Some of Hogan's TNA associates also reacted to the news, including AEW star Christopher Daniels, who shared a screenshot of himself and Frankie Kazarian staring down Hogan and Sting.
"WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce also shared a lengthy thread discussing some of his feelings on the late wrestler. He first recalled seeing Hogan while watching the AWA, before the heights of Hulk-A-Mania, and becoming an instant fan. Pearce then recalled meeting Hogan during a tryout in TNA, with the wrestling legend sitting down next to Pearce to talk while they watched the rest of the show.
"Over time people do many things, become loved and hated, rinse-and-repeat for those things, and if we're all being honest, the emotions are warranted," Pearce wrote. "It is impossible to overstate the impact that Hulk Hogan had on our industry and the countless people that got into it because of him. ... Godspeed, Hulk Hogan. Thank you for all of the good. Thank you for your candor in a moment where I doubted myself. All love to his family, friends, and those lives he touched along the way. Rest well, sir."