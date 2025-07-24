AEW Star Juice Robinson Details Significance Of Recent Injury

AEW talent Juice Robinson has struggled to keep a consistent run in the promotion due to multiple injuries, initially in 2023—altering the plans for the Bullet Club Gold—and then again in 2024, which cost him the opportunity to compete in that year's Continental Classic. However, he yet again returned at All In: Texas as a participant in this year's Casino Gauntlet match.

Robinson has since sat down for a candid interview with Renee Paquette on "Close Up," where he commented on his slew of injuries. "I think what made it [his recent injury] a little bit more significant for me was the year before; I had another injury," the wrestler admitted. "I haven't really went into detail about either of them." He then explained that he had spinal surgery after rupturing a disc in his lower back that was pressing on a nerve and giving him issues with his leg to the point where he couldn't use it at all.

"It was at the point where it could've gotten much worse," Robinson added. "We get hurt a lot, you know, like: spine? That's like brain, heart, —those are, you know... A lot of different things, but spine?" Robinson further expressed that it was hard to sit down for as long as he had to. "A lot of...introspection...'What am I doing? How long have I been doing this? Where am I at with my career? What's left?' You know?" Robinson also admitted that he's about halfway through his career and has yet to define what he wants to be known for, but sees this as a fresh slate.

