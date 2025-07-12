Juice Robinson, The Gunns Return During Men's Casino Gauntlet At AEW All In 2025

The men's Casino Gauntlet match at AEW All In Texas was always going to offer up some surprises, and one of the biggest ones was the return of three of the four members of the Bang Bang Gang; Juice Robinson and The Gunns.

Robinson entered the match after all of the announced entrants had made their way into the match, appearing with a fresh new look complete with no facial hair. He first faced off with Ricochet as the former WWE Superstar was taunting the crowd, with the crowd chanting "Welcome back" as Robinson unleashed all his offense. However, just as Robinson started gathering some momentum, Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, the Gates of Agony, came down to help Ricochet as the two men had been helping Ricochet out in recent weeks.

Just as it looked like Kaun, Liona, and Ricochet were going to target Robinson, giving Ricochet a clean route to victory, the crowd were distracted by something on the entrance ramp. That distraction was none other than Austin and Colten Gunn, who haven't been seen in AEW since their loss to The Hurt Syndicate in February. They came out swinging steel chairs at anyone who got in their way, and took care of the Gates of Agony in quick fashion. Once Ricochet was on his own, he thought he would be able to take The Gunns two-on-one, but that was not the case, as Austin and Colten hit Ricochet with the 3:10 to Yuma, before exiting the match.

As for Robinson, he remained in the match until its conclusion, marking the first time he had wrestled a full match for AEW since the opening round of the Continental Classic tournament in November where he fractured his fibula, but was unable to pick up the victory as it was MJF who walked out of Globe Life Field with the win, and a guaranteed shot at the AEW World Championship for any time they want in the future.