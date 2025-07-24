Tony Khan Calls AEW All In 2025 Match 'A Five-Star Classic'

Rating a pro wrestling match isn't something out of the ordinary, despite many often disputing the final verdicts and believing matches are either entirely overrated or underrated. However, AEW President Tony Khan recently gave one of the matches on his own show a five-star rating during an appearance on "103.5 KISSFM," but was Khan being objective or was his rating simply born from bias?

"Timeless Toni Storm? She's one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. She defeated another one of the best wrestlers, Mercedes Mone, the TBS Champion, in a world title match," Khan said during the interview, when reflecting on the women's division as well as the clash between Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone. He added that "the CEO's" dreams were dashed when she failed to beat the reigning AEW Women's Champion. "They're the top two women in the world of wrestling, in my opinion...I would love to see a rematch at some point because that was an absolute, in my opinion, a five-star classic; it's one of my favorite matches ever."

Naturally, it would be shocking to see Khan say anything negative about his own show, but based on the online reception to the match online, it seems like the match is considered one of the best matches of the event, and perhaps even in the history of the AEW women's division. However, the five star rating system has been criticized by the likes of Kenny Omega, who noted that the star rating was getting thrown around too much in 2024 already. So, Khan might be biased, but he's likely far more proud of his wrestlers than anything else.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "103.5 KISSFM" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.