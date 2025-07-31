Tommy Dreamer Loves That This WWE Star Is Working Bigger, 'Stepping Up Big Time'

There was reasonable concern for the status of The Judgement Day and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship after Liv Morgan went down with an injury. The titles remain in Judgement Day with Roxanne Perez standing in for Morgan alongside Raquel Rodriguez. With Morgan injured, Rodriguez has become the lead of the champions and a mentor to Perez. "Busted Open After Dark" host Tommy Dreamer feels that Rodriguez has maintained momentum for the tag champions but also herself individually.

"Continue to shine, shine, shine, Raquel Rodriguez, holy crap you're doing amazing. It's like- I always say this, somebody gets hurt and I know she's your friend, but somebody's game usually steps up when somebody goes down, and she is stepping up," Dreamer praised. "She has been working bigger and amazing; ever since her match with Rhea [Ripley], it's been next level for her and I love that for her."

Dreamer was referring to Rodriguez and Ripley's Street Fight last month at Night of Champions, a clash that was praised by WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry who felt that Rodriguez put herself into the main eventer category with the match, but also that she needs to maintain the tenacity shown at the PLE. Rodriguez signed with WWE months after making her career debut on the independent circuit. Rodriguez is an eight-time tag champion in WWE and a former NXT Women's Champion.

Rodriguez and Perez successfully defended their tag titles on this week's "WWE Raw" against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria albeit with interference from "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio and Becky Lynch.

