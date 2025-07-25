TNA's Tommy Dreamer Remembers Working With The Late Hulk Hogan

As the wrestling world continues to absorb the loss of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, TNA Head of Talent Relations Tommy Dreamer remembers working with the late performer both in TNA and WWE. According to Dreamer, he first encountered Hogan shortly after the "Immortal" one came back to WWE in 2002.

"It was the first time I got to meet him in all my years as wrestling," Dreamer said on "Busted Open Radio." "I'm in the WWE and they bring back Hulk Hogan. He was mad cool, just a guy who'd sit back after shows, sip a beer with. Then I got to work with him very, very closely in TNA. I enjoyed working with him in TNA. He was a lot of fun. And yes, he was larger than life, and wherever you would go and have meetings, he would say, 'brother,' all the time. You're talking to him as he's technically one of my bosses, and he's like, 'I got your brother.' And I was like, 'Yes!' because you become that little fan again."

On-screen, Hogan came into TNA as a business partner to Eric Bischoff and TNA President Dixie Carter. On occasion, Hogan wrestled as well, including a match against "The Icon" Sting at TNA Bound For Glory in 2011. Behind the scenes, Dreamer says he viewed Hogan as "one of the boys." At the same time, Dreamer felt a sense of surrealness as he once got to produce a match for Hogan, whom he had paid to see wrestle during his childhood.

"I never saw any of the things that people might have said about him or anything," Dreamer said in reference to Hogan's various controversies, including past racial remarks. "I never got that. He was always laid back."

