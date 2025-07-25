WWE Announces Deal With Erin Andrews For Women's Sportswear Line

WWE is partnering with one of the most well-known sports media personalities, Erin Andrews, to bring women's sportswear collections to PLE's, including custom merchandise tailored for female fans.

At launch, the collection will spotlight top WWE Superstars including Nikki Bella, Rhea Ripley, and Cody Rhodes. Items will feature bold, modern designs inspired by the personalities and storylines fans love. The lineup includes everything from vintage tees and muscle tanks to hooded denim jackets, lace-up hoodies, and cropped long sleeves.

Andrews had a loose connection with WWE back when "SmackDown' aired on Fox, Andrews' longtime home. In a press release issued by WEAR by Erin Andrews, the sportscaster expresses excitement about the partnership.

"WEAR by Erin Andrews was created to give women a stylish, authentic way to show off and celebrate their fandom. As we kick off this partnership with WWE, we take another step forward in serving an even wider audience of female sports fans while celebrating the passionate, bold energy of the WWE Universe. I'm thrilled we can now offer our fan-favorite WEAR gear to women who want to support their favorite superstars without compromising on style."

In addition to WWE-themed gear, the drop will include limited-edition pieces themed around SummerSlam itself, celebrating the summer's biggest premium live event. Fans can find the collection starting July 25th online at WWEShop.com, Fanatics.com, and at select WWE event venues.

This marks a major expansion for WEAR by Erin Andrews, which has already earned a reputation across major sports leagues for combining fashion and fandom.

The collaboration will officially kick off on SummerSlam weekend, which takes place August 2nd and 3rd from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ.

