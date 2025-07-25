Backstage Report On WWE's Plans For Hulk Hogan Tribute

On Thursday, WWE Hall Of Famer Hulk Hogan sadly passed away at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest. After the news broke, many fans questioned if WWE would pay tribute to Hogan during "WWE SmackDown" on Friday night, and it seems like the company has extensive plans to honor "The Hulkster" on a grand scale.

According to Fightful Select, WWE has reached out to several legends who would appear or film tributes for Hogan, with many big names set to travel to "SmackDown" tonight at the Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. The report also states that multiple WWE sources have confirmed that the promotion is looking to heavily honor Hogan during Friday's episode. Additionally, Fightful did not specify which WWE legends might be in attendance, nor did they have any further details on tonight's edition of "SmackDown."

Following his passing, multiple former wrestlers offered their condolences for Hogan and his family, with names like Triple H, The Undertaker, Ric Flair and Kurt Angle all reflecting on the six-time WWE Champion's impact on the business. Many current stars also paid tribute to Hogan, with talent like The Miz and Matt Cardona describing how the former WCW star inspired them to become a professional wrestler. Former WWE CEO Vince McMahon also paid his respects, as he made a rare statement on social media that outlined the significance of Hogan's character and claimed that he was the greatest WWE Superstar of all time.