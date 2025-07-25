Dave Meltzer Says Late WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Asked To Join This International Faction

Today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter is, unsurprisingly, focused on the legacy of Hulk Hogan, who died yesterday at the age of 71. Writer Dave Meltzer shared numerous anecdotes about Hogan's life in the issue, including the time that Hogan reached out to New Japan Pro-Wrestling with interest in becoming a member of Bullet Club.

According to Meltzer, Hogan made the request when the faction was at its "hottest," being led by Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Though NJPW was seemingly open to the idea, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement because Hogan wanted too much money, despite him being the one who pitched the angle. Even then, Meltzer stated that NJPW was willing to bring Hogan in, but under the condition that he work a match. However, that was apparently out of the question for Hogan by that point.

The possible appearance was reported on at the time, with Hogan publicly stating that he was going to work with Bullet Club and was excited about what they brought to wrestling. It would've taken place just a few years after Hogan's leaked sex tape and racist rant led to him being let go from WWE, though the company would later bring him back into the fold.

Hogan died yesterday after going into cardiac arrest at his home in Florida. Meltzer's newsletter included details on Hogan's health prior to his death, stating that he experienced complications from a neck surgery in May and spent time in the hospital before later returning home. However, his prognosis wasn't good, and one source relayed that he continued to receive extensive care leading up to his death.