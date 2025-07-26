This SummerSlam Was Ruined For John Cena By A Celebrity Betrayal

A recent Winner Takes All Match resulted in Jacy Jayne walking out of TNA Slammiversary as both the NXT Women's and TNA Knockouts Champion. Rewind to 2015, the same stipulation took center stage at WWE SummerSlam, with WWE Champion Seth Rollins facing off against United States Champion John Cena in a bout that ended in much controversy and one man holding both titles.

The controversial scene came as SummerSlam 2015 host Jon Stewart, then-former host of "The Daily Show," ran down to the ring with a chair, moments after Cena accidentally knocked down the referee with Rollins hoisted on his shoulders. When Cena subsequently delivered an Attitude Adjustment to Rollins, the referee lay immobile and unable to count a pinfall attempt. With Cena rising to his feet frustrated, Rollins then took advantage by kneeing him in the nose that previously broke. Cue Stewart, who seemed intent on helping Cena shift momentum back into his favor. That wasn't the case, though, as Stewart's teases of hitting Rollins turned out to be false.

In a surprise move, Stewart instead struck Cena in the midsection with the steel chair, then slammed it to the ground for Rollins to use as well. Cena's face collided with the chair next, courtesy of Rollins' Pedigree, which secured the win for "The Revolutionary."

Following SummerSlam, Rollins stood as the holder of both the WWE and U.S. Titles. Meanwhile, Cena learned the reasoning behind Stewart's betrayal on the fallout episode of "WWE Raw."

According to Stewart, he couldn't bear to see Cena share history with "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair, specifically for the most world title reigns in WWE. In a spinoff of Cena's catchphrase, Stewart claimed that "the champ is Flair." Flair, on the other hand, didn't seem to mind the idea of Cena tying him as he deeply respected him. Nevertheless, Cena confronted Stewart on "Raw" and left him lying with an Attitude Adjustment, citing his desire to "do what [he] had to do," much like Stewart did at SummerSlam.