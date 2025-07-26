Tony Khan Reveals Full AEW Tag Team Contender's Tournament Bracket Ahead Of Collision

Ahead of the upcoming July 26 episode of "AEW Collision," company President Tony Khan has taken to X (formerly known as Twitter) to reveal the full bracket for the AEW Tag Team Championship eliminator tournament, which was officially announced on the July 23 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Full bracket reveal! The World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament continues

pic.twitter.com/JyXv42BKUS — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 26, 2025

Following FTR's victory over JetSpeed on "Dynamite," seven teams now occupy the bracket with three first round matches still to go. The next match of the tournament will be the Bang Bang Gang's Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn taking on the team formerly known as The Learning Tree, Big Bill and Bryan Keith. That match will take place on tonight's episode of "Collision," with the winners facing FTR in the semi-finals. Austin was supposed to team up with his brother Colten after their return at All In Texas, but Colten has had to withdraw from the competition due to suffering yet another injury.

On the opposite side of the bracket, The Young Bucks will look to turn their fortunes around after losing their Executive Vice-President titles at All In Texas as they take on The Outrunners. However, whichever team advances to the semi-finals will have their work cut out for them as they will be facing either the Gates of Agony, who have recently joined forces with Ricochet and are on their own quest for gold, or Brodido, the newly formed team consisting of Brody King and the ROH World Champion Bandido.

The winners of the tournament will become the number one contenders to the AEW Tag Team Championships, and will have a date with The Hurt Syndicate at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on August 24 in London, England. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin have been dominant champions since dethroning Private Party in January, and have actually defeated a number of teams still left in the field such as the Gates of Agony and The Outrunners. However, with a number of teams in the tournament yet to cross paths with The Hurt Syndicate, as well as the teams who have already faced them learning from their mistakes, whoever wins the tournament will be the toughest test that the champions have faced so far.