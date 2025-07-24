Gunns Reportedly Pulled From AEW Tag Title Contender Tournament Due To Colten Injury

The Gunns returned to AEW earlier this year, unsuccessfully challenging the Hurt Syndicate to a match for the AEW World Tag Team Championships. Unfortunately, it seems that the duo will have to be sidelined again due to Colten Gunn's recent injury. During the July 19 episode of "AEW Collision," Colten and his brother Austin took on the Gates Of Agony, Big Bill and Bryan Keith, and CRU. However, during a spot with Bill, Colten landed badly and had to be helped to the back after realizing he was injured.

A report from "Fightful Select" now claims that Colten will need an extended amount of time to recover, and as such, the Gunns were not able to take part in the recent Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. The report added that AEW was willing to give Colten an opportunity to heal, suggesting that the injury isn't too serious, but at the end of the day they had to be cut from the match due to time constraints. It's not known which team ended up replacing them, as none of the teams were announced beforehand. Either way, FTR ultimately won the Tag Team Eliminator Tournament and will receive a shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the upcoming AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Hopefully, for the Gunns, Colten's injury isn't serious, after the Gunns were sidelined for months when Austin suffered an injury late last year. Additionally, while Juice Robinson's injury at the time didn't directly affect their run, the entire Bang Bang Gang was similarly sidelined, with only Jay White — who is also currently out due to an injury — representing the stable.