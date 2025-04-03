Backstage Update On Injury Status Of AEW Star Jay White

"Switchblade" Jay White had recently declared himself as an entrant in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, with the former NJPW star aiming to win the entire competition and capture the AEW World Championship at All In Texas, something he had been talking about for many months. However, it was announced on the April 2 edition of "AEW Dynamite" that White had been removed from the tournament after being attacked backstage, leading to Fightful Select reporting that White had suffered an injury that required surgery. During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez touched on the injury White had suffered, and speculated how long he could be out of action for.

"So I heard Jay White [has a] broken hand, and [needs] surgery," Meltzer said, leading Alvarez to say this: "I heard that Jay White was injured, but I guess surgery. I just heard that it was not expected he was going to be out a really long time, whatever that means. But he's out, it's a legitimate injury." White has since been replaced in the tournament by AEW's newest signing Kevin Knight, who White defeated on the March 29 edition of "AEW Collision." Knight will face Will Ospreay in the first round of the tournament, with their match taking place at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6, a match that was originally meant to be Ospreay vs. White according to Meltzer.

Unfortunately for White, this is the second year in a row where he has sustained an injury around the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. He would suffer a broken foot during his semi-final match with Hangman Page in the 2024 tournament, causing him to miss three months of action, which included the All In London event at Wembley Stadium.

