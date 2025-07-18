Colten Gunn Seemingly Injured On AEW Collision In First Match Since All In 2025 Return

Former AEW World Tag Team Champions The Gunns seem to have rotten luck, as Colten Gunn seemingly suffered an injury during the recent "AEW Collision" taping.

Social media users who were at the taping in Chicago pointed out how Gunn suffered a knee injury during the four-way tag team match and had to be escorted backstage mid-match. Some fans noted that Gunn was ringside for quite some time, as AEW's doctors tended to his right knee. The four-way 200,000 dollar tag team match involved The Gunns against Gates Of Agony, Bryan Keith and Big Bill, and Action Andretti and Lio Rush.

The Gunns had only returned to AEW television this past weekend at All In after a few months away from AEW television. The brothers interfered in the men's Casino Gauntlet match — won by MJF — and attacked Gates Of Agony's Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, before targeting Ricochet. The Gunns' last match in AEW was back in February, where they lost an AEW World Tag Team title match against The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

The duo had recently revealed that their absence from AEW television was not because of injury, as they confirmed they were fit and ready. The Gunns were also off AEW television between September and February, reportedly due to an injury to one of the two.

Aside from the four-way tag team match, this week's "Collision" will include singles matches between Taya Valkyrie and Alex Windsor, Ricochet and AR Fox, Tay Melo and Megan Bayne, and Katsuyori Shibata and Rush. The show will also feature an eight-man tag team match pitting the team of Mascara Dorada, Kevin Knight, Bandido, and Mike Bailey against The Don Callis Family.