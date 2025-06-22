Former AEW Tag Champ Austin Gunn Gives One-Word Answer On Whether He & Colten Are Hurt

While some All Elite Wrestling absences can be attributed to injury, others have been left in a cloud of mystery. Such is the case with former AEW Tag Team Champions Austin and Colten Gunn, who last competed on the February 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite."

Amidst their respective absence from AEW television, the brothers have remained active on social media, with Austin recently posting a gif of their signature smoky entrance on X. Beneath it, a fan inquired about Austin and Colten's health status, specifically whether either of them were hurt. "Nope!" Austin wrote in response.

During their last in-ring appearance, Austin and Colten unsuccessfully challenged The Hurt Syndicate's Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin for the AEW Tag Team Championships. In the title bout's final moments, Austin found himself on the receiving end of a superkick and suplexes from Benjamin, which were then followed by a match-winning spear from Lashley.

Austin and Colten were previously sidelined in the late months of 2024 and early 2025 due to an undisclosed injury that reportedly prevented Austin from traveling. The finally returned on February 5 by accepting an open invite to challenge Lashley and Benjamin for their tag titles the following week. The Gunns previously held the AEW Tag Team Championships themselves in 2023, with their reign spanning 56 days.

Since their face off with Austin and Colten, The Hurt Syndicate have expanded their lineup to now include Maxwell Jacob Friedman. They've additionally secured successful defenses over The Learning Tree, The Outrunners, and Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara.