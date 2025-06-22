AEW Star Harley Cameron Undergoes Surgery To Repair Injured Nose, Promises Revenge

All Elite Wrestling fans last saw Harley Cameron in a bloodied state following a No Disqualification tag team bout on the May 28 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The blood itself stemmed from her nose, which has since undergone surgery.

Over on X, Cameron provided a glimpse into her post-surgery look, which included a bandaged nose and swollen eyelids. Still, her return vision is very clear. "Well I can't see much right now... but REVENGE is starting to look really good..." she wrote.

Well I can't see much right now... but REVENGE is starting to look really good... @aew pic.twitter.com/K70uB6hXk9 — Harley Cameron (@harleycameron_) June 21, 2025

In storyline, Cameron sustained what appeared to be a broken nose after Megan Bayne dropped her onto a set of steel steps at ringside, causing her to rise up with a visibly bloody face. According to reports, Cameron sustained a legitimate injury well before the "Dynamite" broadcast, which AEW then intentionally incorporated into a storyline to write her off television. The duration of Cameron's post-surgery recovery is unknown.

In Cameron's absence, her No DQ tag team partner Anna Jay has reunited with Tay Melo. Melo made a surprise return at the "AEW: Fyter Fest" special to save Jay from an attack at the hands of Bayne and Penelope Ford. Since then, she and Jay, both former members of the Jericho Appreciation Society, have stood side by side in a pair of tag matches, the first of which they won. On the latest episode of "AEW Collision," however, they fell short in an eight-woman bout against Ford, Bayne, Thekla, and ROH Women's Champion Athena. Their partners were Queen Aminata and former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.