Backstage Update On Harley Cameron Following Tay Melo's Return At AEW Fyter Fest

Among this week's action-packed "AEW: Fyter Fest" special, Tay Melo made a surprise return to save Anna Jay, her former tag team partner, from a further attack at the hands of Penelope Ford and Megan Bayne. This came one week after Jay and Harley Cameron suffered a brutal loss to Bayne and Ford in a No Disqualification tag bout, which left Cameron bloody and what appeared to be a broken nose.

According to PWI Elite, the spot in which Bayne dropped Cameron onto the steel steps, resulting in the latter's bloody nose, was a storyline angle in order to write Cameron off of AEW television. Cameron reportedly sustained an injury months ago that requires surgery to fix, hence her need for time off. As of now, there is no word on when Cameron will return to AEW programming. Last week's edition of Wrestling Observer Newsletter also noted that Cameron was taking time off after the planned spot.

Regarding Melo, PWI reports that she will once again be a regular fixture on AEW television going forward. Melo's last AEW match came in January 2023 as she and Jay battled Willow Nightingale and Ruby Soho in a Street Fight on "AEW Rampage." Four months later at AEW Double or Nothing, she and husband Sammy Guevara revealed that they were expecting a child, a daughter later born in November 2023.

Melo returned to action earlier this year at STARDOM's New Year Dream show on January 3. There, she and Mina Shirakawa lost to Athena and AEW's newest signee, Thekla. Thekla also appeared on "AEW: Fyter Fest" with a win over Lady Frost.