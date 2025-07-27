Bang Bang Gang Advance In AEW Forbidden Door Tag Title Tournament On Collision

The Bang Bang Gang pair of Juice Robinson and Austin Gunn snatched the victory over Big Bill and Bryan Keith during "AEW Collision" to advance in the World Tag Team Championship Tournament.

FTR defeated JetSpeed during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday to secure their position in the next round, with their opponents in the semi-finals to be determined on Saturday. Keith and Robinson started things off in the ring, with Bill and Gunn eventually tagging in and ensuing a prolonged spell with the "Redwood" dominating over the Gunn, with him ultimately having to make the hot tag back to Robinson.

He then decked Keith on the run in and looked to do the same to Bill on the apron, failing and prompting his opponent to climb over the top rope after him. Bill and Keith worked together with the former launching Robinson face-first into the knee of the latter, making the cover that was only broken up by Gunn at the last second.

The closing stretch saw Robinson deliver a hurricanrana from the top rope to Keith, only for him to then reverse the move with a sunset flip into the cover, but Gunn managed to push Robinson back into the leveraged position to steal the pinfall. They didn't remain in the ring to celebrate their victory, however, retreating from the ring up the ramp before celebrating with the crowd. Robinson and Gunn will now face FTR in the next round, with the Young Bucks against The Outrunners the next fixture on the horizon, on the opposite side of the bracket during this coming Wednesday's "Dynamite."