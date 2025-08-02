AEW's MVP Calls This Former WWE Star The Easiest Tag Partner To Work With

The relationships that pro wrestlers have with each other are not unlike the average everyday working relationships. Co-workers in offices do not have to work tag team matches together but it is common that there are people that can work together but cannot work together; this could be due to work ethic, prior events, or just personality clashing. AEW star MVP has had to work with several tag team partners, but gave standout praise to one specific prior partner on "Marking Out."

"The one tag partner that made everything easier- been fortunate through the years to have been blessed with some elite-level tag team partners; if I'm teaming with Shelton [Benjamin] it's an easy night. I think the quickest and I guess probably most honest answer would be the great Matt Hardy," MVP stated. "Never lost a match to Matt Hardy and I'm the 'Captain' of the team and I will always be better than Matt Hardy."

MVP and Hardy crossed paths in WWE in the summer of 2007 when Hardy became number one contender for MVP's WWE United States Championship. The two became WWE Tag Team Champions in August after MVP demanded a tag title match with Hardy inadvertently becoming his partner to his disgust. MVP and Hardy won the titles and held the straps for more than a month, but MVP would turn on Hardy after they lost the titles, putting Hardy out of action for several months. Despite their falling out, MVP looks back on the time with fondness.

"He is an elite tag team specialist while he is also a decorated singles wrestlers and one of my favorite opponents. When it comes to tag team wrestling, he's so plugged in with tag team wrestling and how things should flow that it's almost like being on auto-pilot," MVP continued. "Matt would just lay out a formula, and Matt always had great ideas for certain spots, certain heat spots... one of the best at it."

