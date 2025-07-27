WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan's Son, Nick, Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Last Thursday, WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) died at the age of 71, leaving behind his wife Sky Daily and his adult children Nick and Brooke. In the wake of Hulk's passing, Daily posted an emotional farewell to him, citing the former WWE Champion as the man she loved and her partner in life. Nick, Hulk's son from his first marriage to Linda Claridge, has since posted a heartfelt message of his own on Instagram.

Nick firstly thanked the masses who reached out to comfort him following Hulk's passing, noting that while he is still processing the "extremely difficult" loss, their gestures, which included stories about his father's life, have given him some peace.

"My dad was the most incredible person I've ever known and will always be my hero," Nick added. "He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world. He was not only the best dad but also my mentor and my best friend. He always has been my best friend and I love him and miss him more than I could ever explain. I thanked him for everything he has ever done for me and told him how much I loved him and hugged him every chance I got. I spent a lot of time with him the past few years after moving back to Florida to be closer to him and I am so grateful for those memories. They are the best moments in my life."

Nick's tribute to Hulk included a series of photographs, most of which captured smiling moments between father and son. Some also featured appearances from Jimmy Hart, a close friend of Hulk's and a fellow WWE Hall of Famer. According to Nick, he intends to carry on in his own life by remembering the advice given to him by his father in a way he knows would make the "Immortal" one proud.