Widow Of WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Shares Heartfelt Message After Husband's Passing

Following the recent death of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, figures across the wrestling world, such as Cody Rhodes and Ric Flair, have issued tributes to him and his legacy inside the squared circle. Outside of it, Hogan (real Terry Bollea) was a father to Brooke and Nick, and husband to Sky Daily. Over on Instagram, Daily shared an emotional message of her own to her now late husband, whom she married in 2023.

"I wasn't ready for this...and my heart is in pieces," she wrote alongside a photo of herself and Hogan. "He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend... but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

"Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all," Sky continued. "You meant everything to him. He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he's been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality."

Hogan and Daily, a yoga instructor, began their relationship in 2022 after the divorce between the former and second wife Jennifer McDaniel was finalized. In July 2023, the couple became engaged, with their wedding following shortly after at a private ceremony that September. In the weeks leading up to his death, Hogan reportedly suffered from a few health issues stemming from neck fusion surgery. Reports indicate that he later died from cardiac arrest at the age of 71.