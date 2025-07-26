Cody Rhodes Thanks Hulk Hogan On WWE SmackDown, Demands Old John Cena At SummerSlam

Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena wasn't present at "WWE SmackDown" in Cleveland, Ohio on Friday night, but his SummerSlam opponent, Cody Rhodes was, and he addressed the crowd ahead of his big street fight against "The Never Seen 17." Rhodes also thanked the late Hulk Hogan, who died at the age of 71 on Thursday, who WWE paid tribute to throughout the night.

Rhodes started off his promo by addressing Hogan's death and noted that emotions regarding his passing were complicated, but what wasn't complicated were Hogan's contributions to professional wrestling and entertainment as a whole. Rhodes called him the "original WWE superstar" and said he just wanted to take a minute to say "thank you."

He then turned his attention to Cena. Rhodes said there are street fights, and then there's what's going to happen at SummerSlam. He said he didn't want to wrestle this Cena who didn't even initially want the match in the first place, and the guy who is counting down the days until he's out the door. Rhodes said at SummerSlam, he wants to fight the real Cena, and it wasn't about nostalgia or headlines.

Rhodes called out Cena and said if it was his last SummerSlam, he wants Cena to come like it's his first with all the hustle, loyalty, and respect, so they can beat it out of each other. He told Cena he'd see him next week, as the pair are set to go face-to-face ahead of SummerSlam weekend and their night two match.