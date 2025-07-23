Jimmy Hart Provides Hulk Hogan Health Update, WWE HOFer Status Reportedly Still Vague

WWE Hall of Famer and close personal friend of Hulk Hogan's, legendary manager Jimmy Hart, provided an update on Hogan's health following his neck fusion surgery, and rumors about "The Hulkster" being in poor health circulated by former friend Bubba the Love Sponge.

Bubba, whose real name is Todd Clem, claimed on his radio show that Hogan is not doing well, has a damaged trachea, and is unable to speak. Clem's cohost claimed to have a source close to Hart, who said Hart claimed "it does not look good." Hart, however, took to X (formerly Twitter) to further dispel rumors about Hogan, and mentioned he had been hanging out with Hogan's son.

"Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"" Hart posted.

Clem claimed he heard "from his security guard" that Hogan was secretly taken back to his home in the middle of the night, because "they've gone as far as they can go" in the hospital and now "they're keeping him comfortable." The controversial radio host said that Hogan was stable, however.

Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!" — Real Jimmy Hart (@RealJimmyHart) July 22, 2025

On Fightful's "The Hump," the outlet's founder, Jimmy Van, said he reached out to people who know Hogan, but who aren't part of his team, and learned that those people are "getting very vague updates" from Hogan's team. Van said he learned Hogan's people are keeping things quiet, but they do know that Hogan is home from the hospital.

Van also said those people, who weren't fans of how Hogan's team has been handling communications regarding his health, "ran him into the ground," which Van stated was a direct quote, when Hogan was promoting his Real American Beer brand.

Hogan and Eric Bischoff's freestyle wrestling league, Real American Freestyle, is set to host its first show on August 30 from Cleveland, Ohio. On "The Hump," Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp noted that Hogan is scheduled to appear.