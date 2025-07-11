Wife Of WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Provides Medical Update, Refutes Rumors He's In A Coma

Hulk Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, took to her Instagram stories on Friday to provide an update on her WWE Hall of Famer husband's health and refuted rumors "The Hulkster" was ever in a coma. The rumors were started by Hogan's former friend and radio personality, Bubba the Love Sponge, whose real name is Todd Clem, back in June when he said that Hogan had suffered heart failure and was dying in the hospital.

It was revealed Hogan had actually undergone neck fusion surgery, and Daily clarified on Instagram that her husband is recovering "from a major four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion." She called it an intense surgery with a long healing process.

"No, he's definitely not in a coma!" Daily said in a response to a fan, and then posted a screenshot of her comment to her stories. "His heart is strong, and there was never any lack of oxygen or brain damage... none of those rumors are true."

She went on to explain that over the last six weeks, Hogan went through a lot. Daily said that they had been in and out of the hospital to support his recovery. She said that Hogan is healing and the couple is taking things one day at a time with "love, strength, and patience."

"So truly, there's no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up," she said, without mentioning Clem outright.

There is no word on why Clem made claims about Hogan's health following the Hall of Famer's surgery. The pair were once friends before Clem secretly filmed Hogan having sex with his wife without Hogan's knowledge, leading to Hogan filing a lawsuit against Clem, and later media outlet Gawker for airing clips of the tape which showed Hogan making racist remarks.