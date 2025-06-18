Report Casts Doubt On WWE HOFer Hulk Hogan Health Chatter: 'Not Accurate'

It's no secret that Hulk Hogan's health hasn't been the best as the polarizing WWE Hall of Famer has aged, with the Hulkster dealing with ailments to his back, hips, and neck. But on Tuesday morning, some fans became concerned that Hogan had reached the point of no return, after his former associate Bubba the Love Sponge publicly declared on radio that Hogan was in the hospital for heart failure, going as far to suggest that Hogan could be dying.

Fortunately, it appears death doesn't quite work for Hogan just yet. PWInsider reports that Bubba's claims of Hogan suffering heart failure are "not accurate." Those close to Hogan confirmed that, while the Hulkster is indeed in the hospital, it is related to neck surgery that Hogan had several weeks ago. Following the surgery, Hogan began to have "adverse reactions" to the surgery, with his past back and neck issues being said to have contributed to his new complications. As a result, Hogan was hospitalized as a precaution, and it's expected he will be released from the hospital on Wednesday.

It's unclear what prompted Clem to make such claims about Hogan, though they will surely do little to mend bridges between the two. Once the closest of friends, Hogan and Clem's relationship was frayed after Clem secretly taped a sex tape of Hogan and Clem's wife without Hogan's knowledge. The tape later became infamous for showing Hogan making racist remarks, and led to Hogan filing a lawsuit against Clem and later Gawker for airing clips from the video. Both lawsuits were later settled, and Clem publicly apologized to Hogan afterward.